BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

MYD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,062. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

