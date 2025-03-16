BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 53,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

