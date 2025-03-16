BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 53,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.11.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.