BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in BP by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in BP by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 58.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,375.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

