Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 105,951 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 933,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of American Outdoor Brands worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.29. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

