Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 47.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 123,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,876.86. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,009 shares of company stock worth $936,978. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

