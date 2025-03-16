Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 18.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

