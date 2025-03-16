Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

IPGP opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

