Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,889 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,665,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124,543 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 74.1% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $76,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

