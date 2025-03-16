Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 3,627 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NetEase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NetEase Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

