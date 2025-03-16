Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEB opened at $2,688.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,365.00 and a twelve month high of $3,412.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,583.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

