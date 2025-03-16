Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,993.50. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 84.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.