Brookfield (TSE:BN) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$72.51 and last traded at C$72.41. 2,215,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,619,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.18.

Brookfield Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.40.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.