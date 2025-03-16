BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells $123,510.48 in Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 61,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $123,510.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,237.45. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $2.20 on Friday. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.73.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

About BuzzFeed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 18.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 619,892 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

