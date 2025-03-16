Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Up 38.8% in February

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CLSM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. 17,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $135.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.50. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

