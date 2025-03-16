Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $412.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.83 and a beta of 0.57. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $169.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

