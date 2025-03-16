Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Mathew Masters Sells 516 Shares

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,880 ($50.19), for a total transaction of £20,020.80 ($25,896.78).

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,840 ($49.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,757.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,540.78. Caledonia Investments Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,200 ($41.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,935 ($50.90).

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

About Caledonia Investments

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.