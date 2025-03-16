Callan Jmb Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CJMB)

Callan Jmb’s (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 17th. Callan Jmb had issued 1,280,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,120,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Callan Jmb’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Callan Jmb Price Performance

CJMB opened at $5.30 on Friday. Callan Jmb has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callan Jmb

In other Callan Jmb news, CEO Wayne D. Williams bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,000. This trade represents a 0.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Croyle purchased 24,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Callan Jmb Company Profile

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

