Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lifted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.