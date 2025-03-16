Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

