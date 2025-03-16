Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

