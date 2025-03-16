Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,790,000. Amundi increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after acquiring an additional 753,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after buying an additional 633,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average is $125.97.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

