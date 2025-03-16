Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $694,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,150,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,201,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

