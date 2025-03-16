Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $253,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,382,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $340.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

