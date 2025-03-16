CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Up 0.9 %

MRNA stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

