CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,688 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

