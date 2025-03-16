CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $125.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

