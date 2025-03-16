Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

