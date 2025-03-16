Centurion Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
