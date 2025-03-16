Centurion Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.