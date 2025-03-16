Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

