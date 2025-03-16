Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.56. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

