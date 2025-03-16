Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 299.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,824,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 995,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,089,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.64.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

