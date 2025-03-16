Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day moving average of $205.82.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 141.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

