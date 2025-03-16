Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1,477.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Century Communities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 435,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCS opened at $68.01 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.