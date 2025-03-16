CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

CFSB opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.10 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Institutional Trading of CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFSB Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CFSB Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

