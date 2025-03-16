Charles Skinner Acquires 44,438 Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Charles Skinner acquired 44,438 shares of Restore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £99,985.50 ($129,330.62).

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.95) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.79. Restore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.88 ($3.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £306.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Restore had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Restore plc will post 20.4953032 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.92) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Restore from GBX 380 ($4.92) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

