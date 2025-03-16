Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 949.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

