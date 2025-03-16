Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 4,148 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VT opened at $117.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

