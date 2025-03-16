Choate Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $130.00 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.