Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chromocell Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 5,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 268,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Chromocell Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

About Chromocell Therapeutics

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

