Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Buys 4,486 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

