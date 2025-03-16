Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $369.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.