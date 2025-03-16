Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.5% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 797,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,228,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,070,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,033,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,296,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

