Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 3,467 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

