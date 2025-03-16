Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,265,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 272,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000.

NYSEARCA RSPR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $116.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

