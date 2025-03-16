Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 949 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

