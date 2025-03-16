Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

