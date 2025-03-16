Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 99,604 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.