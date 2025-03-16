Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

