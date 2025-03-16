Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $29 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $28,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

