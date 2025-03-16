Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $27,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.